Mayor Harrell announces ‘One Seattle Day of Service’ volunteer event scheduled for May 21

The new day of service will give residents the chance to clean up graffiti, pick up trash or plant flowers.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Monday a citywide event focused on volunteer opportunities and service scheduled for the end of May.

The “One Seattle Day of Service” is set to take place on Saturday, May 21 and will offer 2,200 opportunities across the city for residents to give back to the community in a variety of different ways.

Many of the events offer residents the chance to clean up graffiti, collect garbage, repair buildings and touch up paint. Other events will give residents the chance to repair trails, do some weeding or plant new flowers around the city’s green spaces.

“I love Seattle – and I know so many neighbors share that same passion for our city and want to be part of making it a better place,” Harrell said.

The various programs, which were created in partnership with community groups and businesses, will kick off at 9 a.m. with the last event ending at 5 p.m. Most shifts will last two to three hours with almost half of the activities being open to those of all ages.

“The ‘One Seattle Day of Service’ is how we put our shared values – inclusion, cooperation, and service – into shared action toward tangible improvements for our city and the residents who make it special,” Harrell said in a statement.

The event has more than 80 partner organizations participating, including the Seattle Mariners, Sounders FC, OL Reign and the UW Husky Football program.