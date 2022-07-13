Seattle Police Department staffing reaches 30-year low

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz are set to announce a new police recruitment strategy on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — For the past couple of years, the Seattle Police Department (SPD) has been warning of a staffing crisis.

The department has resorted to offering hiring bonuses and moving expenses to help recruitment efforts. Now the Seattle City Council is stepping in to help come up with a plan.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz are set to announce a new recruitment strategy on Tuesday.

>> Download KING 5's Roku and Amazon Fire apps to watch live newscasts and video on demand



Safety and policing have been big points for the mayor as SPD staffing reached its lowest level in 30 years. That was when the city's population was almost half of what it is today.

Between 2020 and November of 2021, more than 325 officers left the force. The department was already down 30 officers at the start of this year.

The SPD lost more officers than it hired in the first quarter of 2022.

It's a trend that really began in the summer of 2020, and so far, there is no concrete solution on how to change course.

New data released in April showed 43 sworn-in police staff have left in 2022, while 13 have been hired, leaving the department with a net loss of 30 officers.

The trend is projected to continue. The data indicated the SPD expects to hire 98 more officers in 2022 and lose 113.

Diaz previously said the lack of staffing had caused a shift in how police do their jobs.

"Because we don't have as many specialty units, really kind of making every officer a generalist, so being able to be good at building relationships in the community, problem-solving and then also being able to have the skillset to handle an active shooter situation," Diaz said.

The bottom line is Seattle needs more officers, but not everyone has agreed on solutions.