May Day march advocating for workers', immigrants' rights in downtown Seattle

SEATTLE — Marchers gathered in Seattle to advocate for immigrants' and workers' rights on May Day.

A march co-sponsored by four Seattle labor organizations, El Comité, UFCW 3000, MLK Labor and the May 1st Action Coalition, began at Judkins Park on Dearborn Street with the route finishing downtown.

In most countries, May 1 is known as International Workers' Day or Workers' Day. May Day is not officially recognized as a holiday in the United States. However, many treat it as a nationwide day of striking. Thousands turn out for protests and marches in Seattle and other major U.S. cities.

For the last 20 years, the May Day March For Workers & Immigrants Rights has been the largest May Day event in Seattle. The march was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but was brought back in 2021 and 2022.

Recently, workers' rights have been in the spotlight as employees for multiple major Washington-based companies have voted to form unions nationwide.

Employees voted to form the first Starbucks union at a location in Buffalo, N.Y., in December of 2021. Locations across the country soon followed suit, including multiple stores in and around the Seattle area. Employees at an REI store in Manhattan also voted to unionize earlier this year.

Amazon's first union formed in a Brooklyn warehouse in March, however, the company has filed an objection with the National Labor Relations Board seeking a re-do election.