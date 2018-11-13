The 4-alarm fire that damaged several buildings and vehicles in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood on Nov. 10 was intentionally set, according to investigators.

The total estimated loss to all structures impacted by the fire is estimated at $4.3 million, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

Seattle police are conducting a follow-up investigation.

"This was the largest fire Seattle has experienced in eight years," according to a statement from Seattle Fire.

There were no reported injuries.

The fire started around 8:40 p.m. in a lumberyard warehouse on W. Ewing Street. Seattle Fire reported crews saw flames up to 100 feet high when they first arrived.

The fire impacted five structures owned by Gascoigne Lumber Company and Northwest Millworks. Two of the structures collapsed. The massive amount of combustible materials caused the fire to spread more quickly, Seattle fire said.

The four-alarm fire impacted power service in the area, knocking out electricity to some residence halls at Seattle Pacific University campus. Some residents were forced to leave the buildings.

