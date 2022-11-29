Parents of victim struck and killed by car in Seattle's U District seeking justice for son’s death

Jamir Davis was struck and killed by a car that was reportedly fleeing a shooting, according to police. Davis' parents are still left with questions about his death.

SEATTLE — The parents of a 21-year-old man who was killed in Seattle’s University District nearly two months ago are looking for answers. Police said their son was struck by a car and killed by a driver fleeing the scene of a shooting. It's still unclear what the driver's connection was to the shooting.

"I know he's in a better place, a safer place, where he can't be hurt," said Glenn Davis. Glenn and his wife Gariane are still reeling from what happened on Oct. 1, when they got a call around 1 a.m. that would change their lives forever.

"It was really emotional because we couldn't see him or anything and be with him the last moments and hold his hand or anything or support him, as a mother it was very emotional," said Gariane Davis.



Police responded to a shooting near 42nd and Brooklyn Avenue Northeast that Saturday around midnight. The Davis family said they were told by police their son, Jamir Davis, was struck and killed by a car that was fleeing that shooting.

"The person who hit and dragged my son, they detained that person and then I guess they released them, and their defense was that someone was shooting at him," said Glenn Davis.

Since that tragedy, the Davis' have been reaching out to the Seattle Police Department often, hoping to get some type of closure for their son.

"I left messages and they're not contacting us back to let us know anything,” said Davis.

According to the Seattle Police Department’s crime dashboard, the department has been busy this year in the U-District, with violent crimes in the neighborhood on pace to exceed the number that happened all last year. The same weekend Jamir Davis was killed, police responded to another shooting along Brooklyn Avenue in the U-District. Four people were shot but were able to recover. Something the Davis family, unfortunately, can't say about their son.