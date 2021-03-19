Man shot during robbery at Skyway business Thursday night

SKYWAY, Wash. — A man was shot at a business in Skyway Thursday night.
According to the King County Sheriff's Office, an employee was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The shooting was reported around 9:30 p.m. at South Bay Massage and Spa at 12405 Renton Avenue South.
The King County Sheriff's Office was adamant the shooting was not connected to the recent deadly attacks in Atlanta.
Authorities are searching for two suspects connected to the violent robbery and shooting.