Man sentenced to 8.5 years to life for 2018 rape at Seattle car dealership

Christopher Teel was accused of attacking a woman inside a temporary restroom at the Carter Volkswagen dealership on Leary Way NW in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood.

SEATTLE — Christopher Teel was sentenced to 102 months to life on Dec. 10 for first-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment at a Seattle car dealership in 2018.

Teel, 24, was accused of attacking a woman inside a temporary restroom at the Carter Volkswagen dealership on Leary Way NW in the Ballard neighborhood.

Probable cause documents stated the victim, 40, went inside a restroom and locked the middle stall door. The victim heard someone come in and then Teel forced his way into the stall, according to documents. Police say he grabbed the woman, forced her to the ground, and raped her.

The woman screamed and Teel began choking her to make her stop, according to police.

An employee using the men's bathroom next door heard the commotion. He and another employee could not, however, get inside the women's bathroom because the door was locked.

Teel heard the employees trying to get in and backed away from the woman, police said. That allowed the woman to unlock the door. The employees came in and restrained the suspect until police arrived.