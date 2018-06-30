A father of three is taking sanctuary in a Seattle church to avoid deportation.

Jose Robles was scheduled on a flight to Mexico Thursday morning. Instead, he went to Gethsemane Lutheran Church in downtown Seattle.

He speaks Spanish and spoke with KING 5 through an interpreter.

“Personally now he feels ok, but he feels really sad for his daughters at the thought of having to leave,” the interpreter said.

Robles said he has been fighting deportation for about eight years.

“Yes, he has fear,” the interpreter said. “He’s almost been here 20 years, and to go back, he knows violence has increased, and he will go back into that situation of a more violent place.”

Robles has three daughters and operates a small painting business. His immigration fight began after several traffic violations.

“He’s the sole support for his family,” the interpreted relayed, "and it’s a hard situation to have to think of leaving.”

Robles believes he qualifies for a "U visa" to stay in the U.S.

U visa’s are intended for non-citizens that have been the victim of violent crimes and cooperate with police in the investigation. His attorney said he did just that. Earlier this year, she said he was robbed during a barbershop holdup and was struck with the butt of a gun.

His attorney said Lakewood police have not signed the certification that would qualify him to apply for the visa.

Lakewood police said it can’t comment on the issue, because they can’t discuss someone’s immigration status or anything connected to it.

Robles is able to shelter at the church because of an Immigrations and Customs Enforcement policy on "sensitive locations." Generally, it means ICE agents refrain from conducting arrests at places like schools, medical centers, and places of worship.

Gethsemane lead pastor Joanne Engquist said the decision to shelter Robles was simple; she just looked to scripture.

“For us, it’s about loving thy neighbor, not trying to qualify who the neighbor is, but to say everyone deserves love and respect,” said Engquist.

Robles plans to stay at the church until his situation is resolved.

“We’re going to do what we can,” Engquiest said, reaching to grab Robles’ hand.

“We’re here doing this thing,” he responded.

