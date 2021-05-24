Man gets 20 months for plan to burn Seattle police precinct during protests

Desmond David-Pitts pleaded guilty to a federal arson conspiracy charge in January.

SEATTLE — An Alaska man was sentenced to 20 months in prison for trying to set fire to a Seattle police precinct during last summer's racial justice protests.

Desmond David-Pitts pleaded guilty to a federal arson conspiracy charge in January, acknowledging he set a fire to trash piled outside the Seattle Police Department's East Precinct Aug. 24 while others tried to bar a door to keep officers from leaving.

David-Pitts was identified and arrested within an hour thanks to his distinctive pink-camouflage pants.

He told investigators following his arrest that he had bad experiences with police and that he was angry.

"The intentional fire set ... in an organized, pre-planned attack endangered the lives of our officers and our entire community," former Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said at the time. "This was not a peaceful protest, or demonstration for equity, but an act of lawlessness."