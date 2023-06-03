Free Macklemore concert at Neumos in Seattle Monday

Fans began to line up as early as this morning, with one person telling KING 5 they got to the venue at 9:30 a.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Local rapper Macklemore held a free concert in Seattle on Monday at the concert venue Neumos.

People were admitted on a first-come, first-served basis.

KING 5 photographers spotted fans lined up outside the venue at around 2 p.m. Fans said they had arrived to the venue as early as 9:30 a.m.

"I got to school this morning and saw Macklemore's tweet about the show tonight and decided I was going to play hooky and come out," student and Macklemore fan Rebecca Hannan said.

The concert comes following the release of Macklemore's newest album, BEN. The artist spoke with KING 5, saying he was thrilled to finally share his latest music.

"This new album is keeping me going," Macklemore, whose real name is Ben Haggerty, said. "I’m just in a great place I’m excited, just being able to share the art that I’ve made for the last five years, finally with the world is what’s keeping me going.”

This isn't the first time the artist has held a free surprise concert at Neumos. He also held a free show to celebrate the release of his collaboration with Ryan Lewis in 2016.

Haggerty, is a Seattle native who often references the Emerald City and local cultural icons in his music.

He filmed part of a music video while on a Zamboni during a Seattle Kraken game back in February. He is also an investor in the team.

His song "Cowboy Boots" references a western-themed bar in Capitol Hill. His song "My Oh My" was in tribute to long-time Mariners play-by-play announcer Dave Niehaus who died in 2010.