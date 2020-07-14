Repairs on lower West Seattle Bridge 'fast tracked,' cracks being monitored

Though the lower West Seattle Bridge isn't in the same shape as the now-closed upper bridge, Seattle DOT officials said it is being monitored closely.

SEATTLE — The lower West Seattle Bridge isn't in imminent risk, but city officials said they aren't taking any risks with cracks that have formed.

Noting "all concrete bridges will eventually form cracks," the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said "small cracks" are being monitored and tested on the lower bridge to ensure its structural integrity is not compromised.

The cracks, according to the SDOT, are "only a few inches deep" and are not growing at the same rate that forced the department to shut down the upper West Seattle Bridge on March 23. The upper bridge is closed indefinitely as the city continues to plan for extensive repairs or demolition.

The lower bridge was restricted to emergency vehicles, freight, and transit up until late June when the city opened it to all vehicles between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. It continues to play a critical role for those vehicles, as well as people walking and biking in and out of West Seattle, the SDOT said.

Because of that, the city has "fast-tracked" safety, maintenance, and strengthening measures, according to the SDOT.

"We have no reason to think that the Low Bridge is in any imminent risk, but because the bridge now plays such an over-sized role in our transportation system, we have developed a forward-thinking plan to strengthen it further and have been taking numerous precautionary steps to monitor and care for this bridge since the closure of the High-Rise Bridge," the SDOT said in a blog post published Tuesday.

In-person inspections are occurring at least once a month. An intelligent monitoring system was also installed on the lower bridge, tracking movement, and how the bridge reacts to traffic.

The city plans to reduce the speed limit on the lower bridge from 30 mph to 25 mph as well. The SDOT said reducing the speed limit on the bridge was already planned before the upper West Seattle Bridge closed as part of a citywide goal to reduce speeds throughout Seattle for public safety reasons.