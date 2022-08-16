Link light rail disruptions: Southbound platform at Columbia City Station to close for two weeks

Between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., every other train leaving Northgate and heading south will stop at Stadium Station.

SEATTLE — Link light rail riders should prepare for two weeks of service impacts while Sound Transit makes improvements to the Columbia City Station.

Between Aug. 19 and Sept. 1, the southbound track at the station will close to enable work on the platform. Work includes removing existing platform tiles and replacing them after establishing a new surface they will reliably adhere to, which will eliminate tripping hazards and safety risks from cracking tiles, according to Sound Transit.

The southbound platform at Columbia City Station will be closed during this two-week period. Passengers traveling in either direction will board on the northbound platform. The direction that the trains arrive at the station will be the direction the trains will continue.

Between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m., every other train leaving Northgate and heading south will stop at Stadium Station. Passengers continuing south will have to wait another 10 minutes before boarding the next train south.

To avoid having to transfer at Stadium Station, passengers should check the head signs on the trains and board the ones whose destination is Angle Lake.

Early morning and late evening trains will run every 20 minutes between Northgate and Angle Lake.

Sound Transit personnel will be available at Stadium Station to assist passengers.

Passengers should keep a close eye on Rider Alerts. Throughout the two-week period, Sound Transit will provide frequent communication with passengers.

The work on Columbia City Station is the first in a series of "Future Ready" projects that will help Sound Transit prepare to more than double the length of the light rail system in the next few years.