SEATTLE — Lime bikes are being taken off Seattle's streets until at least spring.

The company's entire fleet of app-based rental bikes will be removed by Dec. 31, according to an announcement from Lime.

"We understand that this will impact some of you," the announcement reads in part. "Our hope is to work with the city to create a strong multimodal micromobility system to serve the city long into the future."

The company reduced its fleet of e-bikes heading into winter. Lime's permit to operate in Seattle expires at the end of the year.

According to the announcement, the company is "very committed" to working with Seattle leaders to create a program in the spring that includes scooters and "improved bike options that are a priority to the city."

Bikeshare companies have struggled to adhere to the city's regulations.

An audit for the first quarter of the year found 14.3% of Lime and JUMP bikes in select areas obstructed pedestrian access, including obstructions that violate the Americans With Disabilities Act. The city has a target of less than 3 percent of bikes obstructing pedestrians, with a zero-tolerance policy of ADA obstructions.

The third-quarter audit for the year found the companies improved their efforts at reducing obstructions, with few bikes violating ADA, but still not hitting the overall target. The audit also found that, out of 147 randomly selected bikes, 63% of Lime's bikes and 35% of JUMP's bikes were not rentable due to issues such as low-batteries or unlocking errors.

The city had a goal this year of adding 1,500 more bike parking spots.

In September, the city council approved a resolution to have the department of transportation develop a proposal for expanding bike parking throughout the city. The resolution also proposes SDOT develop a budget proposal that includes financial penalties for bikes that are parked incorrectly.