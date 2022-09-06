Court to pay Seattle light rail station attack suspect $250 a day he's not in treatment

Alexander Jay was ordered to undergo inpatient treatment for 90 days after he was found incompetent to stand trial. However, the state couldn't find him help.

SEATTLE — The man accused of randomly attacking a woman at a Seattle light rail station will be paid $250 a day while the state remains unable to find him mental health help, a judge ordered Thursday.

Alexander Jay allegedly grabbed a woman and threw her down the stairs two times at the King Street light rail station in March. Jay is also accused of stabbing a woman 10 times at a bus stop on the same day.

In April, Jay was found incompetent to stand trial and ordered to undergo 90 days of inpatient treatment.

However, it has been more than 100 days and the state has not gotten Jay into an inpatient facility, causing his defense to call for his release.

The judge condemned the state and the Department of Social and Health Services for not finding treatment for Jay to restore his competence to stand trial. The judge said keeping Jay in jail was "barbaric" and not the behavior of a civilized society.

Jay will remain in jail due to the severity of the charges, however, a judge ordered the state to pay him $250 per day that they are unable to get him into treatment.

The victim of the light rail station attack, Kim Hayes, addressed the court Thursday, pleading for the state to keep Jay in jail.