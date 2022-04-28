Neighbors say light rail plans threaten Chinatown-International District's future

“This Chinatown has become the nexus of the Asian American community together with Japantown and Little Saigon,” said Betty Lau, co-founder of Transit Equity for All.



Lau and Brien Chow say right now so much is at stake because of the voter-approved Sound Transit link light rail expansion.



"You know, we're not against quick transit. And that's why we're saying move forward on Fourth. But don't even touch Fifth,” said Chow who is also with Transit Equity for All.



Sound Transit's Draft Environmental Impact Statement lists options about where the tunnel could go under the Chinatown International District. One plan has the construction happening on Fourth Avenue South, the neighborhood's edge. Another plan has construction on Fifth Avenue South, the neighborhood's hub, according to Chow.



"If they get it done here on Fifth Avenue, there is going to be no Chinatown at all,” said Chow.



Transit Equity for All, a grassroots group, has been digging into Sound Transit's documents and notifying neighbors.



"The information that people really are interested in is hidden in a 2000-page draft environmental impact statement,” said Lau.



Among their concerns is heavy construction.



"You'd have ten years of construction that is scheduled if they pick the Fifth Avenue choice,” said Chow.



Lau adds that if Fifth Avenue is chosen, buildings would need to be demolished.