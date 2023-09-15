The largest floating boat show in the Pacific Northwest returns to Seattle this weekend

Much like an open house, attendees will be able to hop from boat to boat.

SEATTLE — If you're hoping to take advantage of the last full summer weekend in Seattle, the Boats Afloat Show returns to Lake Union for multiple days of food, entertainment and more than 170 boats.

"This is the most amount of boats we've had in the last five years," said Karli Houlé, Director of Operations for the show.

Houlé says the boasting industry is still in a recovery phase after manufacturing stalled and demand to be outdoors skyrocketed during the pandemic.

"This feels like normal and it's really exciting," Houlé added.

Much like an open house, attendees will be able to hop from boat to boat all while going inside, talking to the owners and getting a unique view usually only seen from the outside.

"Pleasantly surprised by how spacious these boats are so there's a lot of joy and happiness when families come aboard," said Ray Prokorym with Worth Avenue Yachts who is displaying a four-cabin 76-foot yacht worth $2.5 million.

While the boats are the main attraction, the show will feature live performances, food vendors and arts and crafts next door at the Center for Wooden Boats.

Attendees will also have the chance to help Seattle area veterans just by showing up. This year, organizers teamed up with the organization Salmon For Soldiers which gives opportunities for veterans to fish.

"When we started, we found that it's very calming being on the water and fishing so it does have an impact on their mental health," said Kevin Oakley with Salmon For Soldiers.

Entrance to Boats Afloat Show is $20 online and free for kids 12 and under. It kicked off Thursday and runs through Sunday.

The Boats Afloat Show is the largest floating boat show in the Pacific Northwest and has been taking docking in Seattle since 1978.