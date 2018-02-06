Are you a below-average athlete or a weekend warrior just looking for something fun and philanthropic to participate in? Then the Lard Butt 1K is for you.

Former football player Mark Peterson and his friends decided to look aging in the face and say, "Hold my beer and hand me a donut." They decided to create a run/walk event for anyone who has ever wanted to say they've been a part of a running event but haven't actually gotten off the couch.

Instead of traditional water stations, the Lard Butt 1K will feature donut stations every 250 meters, replace timing chips with chocolate chips, and host a well-stocked beer garden before and after.

So what's the point? To help the community of course! Every participant is also asked to bring at least one can of food for the University District Food Bank.

Seattle's third annual Lard Butt 1K is set for Saturday, June 9 at Magnuson Park. Joining in on the fun is literally the least you can do for your mind and booty.

Register online or go to the Lard Butt 1K Facebook page and get your Lard Butt swag as part of your entry fee.

