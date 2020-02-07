Seaplane crashes, flips on Lake Washington Wednesday night

Two people were rescued by boaters after a seaplane crashed on Lake Washington Wednesday.

SEATTLE — Two people were rescued after a seaplane crashed and flipped on Lake Washington Wednesday night.

The Seattle Fire Department said crews responded around 9 p.m. to the 300 Block of Lakeside Ave., which is near Leschi Beach. When firefighters arrived, they saw one person standing on top of the flipped plane, which was between 200-300 yards from shore.

The fire department said both people that were inside the plane when it crashed were able to escape and brought to safety by nearby boaters. The two people rescued did not require any medical attention, Seattle fire said.

"We want to thank the nearby boats that were in the area,” said Seattle Fire Department Spokesperson Kristin Tinsley. “They saw that the plane was in trouble. They saw people standing on top. They quickly responded, and they were actually the ones that helped them evacuate from the boat."

Seattle’s Fireboat also responded to the scene and placed a containment boom around a fuel leak that occurred due to the seaplane crash.

Seattle fire said a private salvage company will remove the plane from Lake Washington.