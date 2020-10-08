Divers search for missing man, woman in Lake Washington

Dive teams were unable to find two people who went missing in the waters of Lake Washington Sunday.

SEATTLE — Divers are searching for two people who went missing in two separate incidents on Lake Washington Sunday.

The Seattle Fire Department first responded to an area just north of Andrews Bay around 5:30 p.m. for a report of a man who went underwater.

A group of people were on a pontoon boat and decided to go swimming. Witnesses told Seattle police that a man in his 20s appeared to be in distress. Four people swam to the man to try and bring him to the boat, but the man slipped through their grasp and went underwater.

Divers from the Seattle Police Department (SPD), Seattle Fire, and Mercer Island Police Department responded to the scene and searched for more than an hour but were unable to locate the man.

Seattle Fire said the search was turned over to the police for a recovery mission.

The second incident happened around 8:40 p.m. just east of Seward Park. Witnesses told police that a woman fell off a ski boat into the water. The person driving the boat reportedly jumped into the water to try and rescue the woman in her 20s but was unable to rescue her.

Divers from the SPD and Seattle Fire searched the area for two hours but suspended the search due to darkness and rough waters, police said. A Coast Guard helicopter also assisted in the search.

Neither of the missing adults has been identified.