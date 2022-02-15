King County Metro addresses safety concerns and drug use on buses with reform plan

A Metro bus stop zone on 12th Ave. and Jackson St. in Seattle will be closed following community feedback and moved to a nearby location.

SEATTLE — King County Metro is addressing safety issues brought forth by transit employees who, in recent months, have been concerned by the rise in drug use on coaches.

Some of the more immediate changes include hiring 50 additional transit security officers and increasing their 24/7 visibility, according to a King County news release.

Metro will also close a bus stop on 12th Ave. and Jackson St., a junction near Seattle's Chinatown International District that has become notorious for its criminal and drug activity.

The stop will be moved about a block away to continue serving customers, according to King County Metro Director of Communications Sean Hawks.



"In support of the community who live there and for those businesses and those customers, and again, to try to create that safe and welcoming environment for them using transit," Hawks said.



Long term, county officials on Tuesday introduced a plan that addresses overall safety issues reported on King Metro buses. The Safety, Security, and Fare Enforcement (SaFE) Reform Initiative began development in 2020 to "eliminate disproportionately negative outcomes of safety and security policies and practices on customers and employees, especially for BIPOC."



"We understand the frustrations from our customers, from our operators. Some of what we shared this week is prioritizing more proactive steps when there are those are disruptive rider behaviors," Hawks said.



Feedback gleaned from 8,000 people including transit employees, customers and community members, led to several goals such as increasing security presence and ensuring a timely response in dangerous situations on buses, in an equitable way.



The program also aims to assist customers experiencing crises like mental illness and homelessness, with non-transit resources.



Hawks said the plan has yet to be approved with a vote by the King County Council, which received the report last week.



The proposals are a positive first step for transit operators like Amos Brown, who spoke with KING 5 in January about his concerns over drug use on buses.