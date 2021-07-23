King County's indoor masking recommendation a tough sell for some people and businesses

SEATTLE — A new recommendation by King County public health officials to wear masks again in indoor public settings has some business operators and customers balking at the idea of returning to them.



The recommendation, laid out in this blog post by Public Health -- Seattle & King County on Friday, says all residents five years and older are advised to wear a face covering in indoor public settings again, whether they are vaccinated or not.



The county's health officer, Dr. Jeffrey Duchin, said in a briefing Friday that the delta variant has been driving the recent rise in COVID cases.



"The number of new cases has more than doubled in just three weeks since June 29, when the mask directive was lifted." Duchin said.



The new recommendation has some business operators wishing for a clearer direction.



"It's a little bit frustrating from my end. Should we make them wear them, should we not make them wear them?" said Aaron Finney, manager at Trophy Pizza, a sports pub in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood.



Finney said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear a mask inside the bar restaurant seating area, or outside on the patio. But unvaccinated people do need to wear a mask.



"Nobody's going to wear a mask on suggestion. You're going to either make it a requirement or it doesn't make any sense to me," Finney said.



Visitors who are vacationing in Seattle from Los Angeles said they appreciated not having to mask up in Seattle after recently reverting to a a mask mandate in Los Angeles County due to rising COVID cases.



"It was kind of like, oh great. We're back tracking to where we were. We're just going to continue going back," said Karie Ubelaker.



But in Seattle, where state guidelines say fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask in most indoor public settings, Ubelaker is enjoying the freedom.



"It feels great. It's like liberating," Ubelaker said.