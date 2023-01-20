King County food hub opening to provide storage space to small-scale farmers

Physical storage has been a major issue for small-scale farmers, so King County is opening a facility for small growers to use for storage, prepping and packing.

SEATTLE — A large empty warehouse in south Seattle is being converted into a food hub for small farmers as a way to give them more space to store their produce, a huge issue many face.

Jeremy Vrablik runs Cascadia Produce and says the goal of his group is to gather and distribute emergency food and the biggest obstacle they struggle with is a lack of physical space.

“Space has historically been an issue for everyone, particularly cold storage space,” said Vrablik.

Michael Lufkin, King County’s local food economy manager, said they’ve been aware of this issue for years and have been working on helping, but it’s been a challenge to find a space large enough to help, until now.

Food Lifeline has a 40,000-square-foot facility sitting empty, so King County plans to convert that building into a food hub. Small farmers and growers who normally struggle to find space to store food will be able to not only keep food at the facility, but also prep and pack food for distribution, along with connecting with other small farmers to create a network of support.

Adasha Turner, founder of Modest Family Solutions, will be one of the groups using the space. Her organization focuses on supporting BIPOC farmers in producing emergency food sources. She said growing the food has never been an issue, but storage has.

“One of the things we quickly realized as our youth were growing 1,400 heads of lettuce, is that it wasn’t that we couldn’t produce, it was about getting it out,” Turner said. “The capacity of what we grew was highly impacted by our ability to store and that’s what we were seeing, we didn’t have that infrastructure to do that.”

Turner is currently using any space she can around the region, but that means spreading her resources geographically far apart, making it more difficult to be effective.

Vrablik said one warehouse will not solve the whole issue, but it’s a start.

“Just because it’s not enough doesn’t mean you don’t take the first step to at least get it going,” Vrablik said, continuing on to say that if this is successful, it could be the start of something great. “It can be handled correctly, it can be done to where this food hub shows what a resilient system with respect for all parties looks like, then it should be replicated.”