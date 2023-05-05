King County detective released from hospital over a month after being shot while serving eviction notice

Detective David Easterly was injured in the Ballard shooting on March 20.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Editor's note: The video above was published on March 21.

A King County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) detective shot while serving an eviction notice was released from the hospital Friday morning, over a month after the shooting.

Before his release, Detective David Easterly said he wanted to "keep this whole thing positive."

"This kind of tragedy, I can't tell you what kind of benefit I've had from my own personal family getting together," Easterly said.

Easterly thanked the team of doctors at Harborview Medical Center and credited the two other detectives who served the eviction warrant with him, Benjamin Wheeler and Benjamin Miller, saying, "Those guys saved my life."

Easterly, Wheeler and Miller were serving an eviction notice in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood at a residence just before 9:30 a.m. on March 20 when the shooting happened, according to a press release from the Independent Force Investigation Team (IFIT). After contacting the 29-year-old resident, Easterly was shot as gunfire was exchanged.

The Gilman Park Apartments resident barricaded themselves inside the residence. The resident was found dead inside.

Easterly was sent to the Intensive Care Unit at Harborview Medical Center.

Meeghan Black, a spokesperson for IFIT, said Easterly was shot in the upper torso. The ballistics vest the deputy was wearing did not protect him from the bullet.

Easterly has been with the sheriff's office for about 25 years.

The two other deputies have been with the sheriff's office for 24 and 26 years respectively.

Black initially said two of the three deputies fired their weapons, but IFIT later said evidence indicated all three "probably returned fire." Further ballistics testing will be done to confirm.

“Pop, pop, pop and then there was a pause and then it was another pop, pop, pop,” said Brian Smith, who is a builder working on a property down the street from the scene of the shooting. “I thought it was from that big job site. We went up on the roof and then all of a sudden cops just started showing up.”

A friend of the resident who was found dead said they "barricaded themselves in their apartment because they owed $13,000 in back rent and had exhausted all legal options." The friend did not want to give KING 5 their name but said they came right away to help with the eviction process. “Despair. I feel a lot of guilt. I feel like I could have done more.”