King County detective shot in Ballard; Suspect barricaded with large police response

KCSO and Seattle police are asking the public to avoid the area.

SEATTLE — A large contingent of Seattle police officers and King County Sheriff's deputies are in Ballard Monday morning after a KCSO detective was shot, SPD shared in a social media post.

The suspect is now barricaded inside a home in the 800 block of Northwest 54th Street in Seattle, and police are asking the public to stay out of the area as a large law enforcement response has gathered in the area.

SPD says the deputy who was shot has been transported to the hospital, where Harborview Medical Center confirmed to KING 5 that the detective is in critical condition.