King County Courthouse workers to hold rally over safety concerns

During a Friday rally, King County Courthouse employees are expected to share numerous stories about being threatened and attacked.

SEATTLE — Frustrated courthouse employees will lead a march in Seattle on Friday to push for safety at the King County Courthouse.

The rally comes a week after a woman was attacked in a bathroom, but workers say this was hardly the first incident.

“I think there is a strong sense of fear among a lot of employees after hearing news of that incident, but I would reiterate this is not about that one incident," Darrah Hinton with the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Association said. "This is about long-standing concerns we’ve had that we’ve raised with the county."

Friday’s march will include stories from attorneys, jurors and other court employees who have experienced problems throughout the years. Many say they don’t feel safe going to work.

They believe the safety issue has impacted the public because they’ve had prospective jurors express fear about going downtown and they worry this could impact their ability to administer justice.

Workers plan to gather shortly before noon outside the County Administration Building on Fourth Avenue and talk about the problems around and inside the building. The group will then march around the block.

Organizers say anyone is welcome to join in the protest.

“We just feel our concerns have not been heard by the county and we’re tasked with ensuring the safety of the King County community and we’re asking the community to ensure our safety as their employees,” Hinton said.

Organizers say there isn't one solution that they’re pushing for but they want to get the attention of county and city leaders and begin a slate of reforms that make people safer.

They've talked about extra security, shuttles to take employees back and forth to bus stops, King Street Station or ferries and escorts for employees who get done after hours.