Inquest jury finds Seattle officers were justified in Charleena Lyles’ death

Inquest jurors determined two police officers were justified in their use of deadly force.

SEATTLE — An inquest jury found two Seattle officers were justified in their use of deadly force against Charleena Lyles in 2017.

The jury released its findings July 6 following days of proceedings. King County requires an inquest jury to be convened for every death caused by law enforcement.

The six jurors determined that at least one of the officers did not comply with department policy when it comes to use of weapons such as Tasers. Neither was carrying one at the time of the shooting. However, the jury found a Taser would not have been appropriate use of force for the situation.

On June 18, 2017, Charleena Lyles called 911 asking for help at her north Seattle apartment. There was a caution alert attached to her name due to a previous incident where she threatened law enforcement.

Officers Steven McNew and Jason Anderson arrived at the apartment.

After being let into the apartment to investigate an alleged burglary, the officers said Lyles' demeanor changed. According to information presented to the jury, Lyles threatened the officers with a knife.

The officers ordered Lyles to stand back, which the jury found she initially complied with. The majority of the jury found Lyles then stopped complying with the orders from the officers.

The officers shot Lyles multiple times.

Lyles, who was pregnant, was killed in front of her children.

A police review board previously found the shooting to be justified.

In 2021, the family of Charleena Lyles settled a wrongful-death lawsuit against the City of Seattle for $3.5 million. The family maintains that Lyles was going through a mental health crisis and police did not handle it properly.