There has been a set-back for people hoping to save Seattle's historic Showbox theater.

A King County judge ruled Friday against the Seattle City Council who had decided to extend the Pike Place Historical District to include The Showbox.

However, the property owner argued they were being illegally singled out and that Showbox was receiving special treatment.

Judge Patrick Oishi agreed and called it an "illegal spot re-zone." The judge said the city violated due process.

The property owner plans to tear down The Showbox to make way for an apartment building and retail space.

Seattle's Landmark and Preservation Board had nominated the theater for landmark status earlier this month.