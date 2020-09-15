WATCH LIVE: Officials discuss collapse of Seattle's Pier 58

City officials say seven workers who were wearing flotation devices were on the pier when it began to collapse.

SEATTLE — Officials are expected to discuss the collapse of Pier 58 in Seattle at noon.

Officials say two workers who were hurt when a pier along Seattle’s waterfront partially collapsed as crews were demolishing portions of it have left the hospital as investigations into the incident have been opened.

Harborview Medical Center spokesperson Susan Gregg said Monday that a 30-year-old man was discharged Monday and a 42-year-old man was discharged Sunday.

Pier 58 gave way Sunday approximately a month after officials discovered it had moved inches away from the land.