SEATTLE — Seattle Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the blaze that destroyed four Ballard businesses and damaged one other Monday afternoon.

Crews remained at the scene in the 2300 block of NW Market Street overnight. Investigators are returning to the site Tuesday morning.

It's unclear exactly how the fire started. Investigators can't go inside until the fire is completely out and the structure is safe.

La Isla restaurant, Supercuts, Kitchen N Things and Octo Designs & Jewelers sustained heavy damage and are a total loss, according to Seattle Fire. Pho Big Bowl was damaged from smoke exposure and water, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

According to an initial report from Seattle Fire, an employee from Super Cuts called 911 around noon to report light smoke. When fire crews arrived, they saw a haze coming from the ceiling. The fire was in the ceiling and attic above the four businesses. The only access was from the roof.

RELATED: Restaurant destroyed by fire in Ballard helped Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria

RELATED: Dramatic footage of exploding Lime bike battery raises safety issues, reports GeekWire

About 150 firefighters responded to the scene. One firefighter was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

No one else was injured in the massive fire.