6 people injured in fire on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle

The southbound lanes of Aurora Ave N are closed from Valley Street to N. 38th Street due to a fire.

At least six people were injured in a fire on Aurora Avenue North in Seattle Monday morning, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The southbound lanes of Aurora Ave N are closed from Valley Street to N. 38th Street. The northbound lanes were closed for several hours before reopening just after 7:30 a.m.

Seattle fire responded to the 2400 Blk of Aurora Ave N just before 5 a.m. Officials on the scene said at least six people were injured from burns or from jumping from the building to try and escape the flames.

The fire was in a building next to the Hillside Hotel. The fire was out before 7 a.m.

Seattle fire said six adults were transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg said two men and two women were in critical condition at the hospital with burn injuries. Two other men, ages 50 and 41, were in satisfactory condition after jumping from the building, said Gregg.

One person had to be rescued from the building, Seattle fire said. One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

Assisting @SeattleFire with traffic as they work on this fire. Aurora is closed both directions from the Bridge to Roy. Please avoid the area, use alternate routes. https://t.co/hoi9E6WFOC — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 13, 2020

Seattle fire requested its “Mass Casualty Incident” unit to respond to the fire. The fire was under control by 6:30 a.m., Seattle fire tweeted.

2400 Blk of Aurora Ave N: Fire is under control and under investigation. No injuries to any firefighters. pic.twitter.com/I1Ozlx3MG2 — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) July 13, 2020

The cause of the fire is under investigation.