Immigrant food truck tour coming to Seattle's International District

The Food That Made Us tour will make a stop at Hing Hay Park on Saturday.

SEATTLE — The I Stand With Immigrants initiative celebrates its ninth annual tour with a stop in Seattle this weekend.

As part of The Food That Made Us tour, the initiative has teamed up with celebrated chefs – including Joanne Chang, Tom Colicchio, Byron Gomez, Christine Ha and Hawa Hassan – to craft original recipes for some of their favorite dishes, inspired by their own immigrant heritage.

The five-city U.S. tour also features local immigrant-owned food trucks like Seattle’s Thai-U-Up, which serves spring rolls from a husband-and-wife-run truck.

Daniel Leon-Lewis, the initiative’s creative director, said his team is thrilled to be back on the road after a few years of hiatus during the pandemic.

“We are honoring the creativity, cultural expression and community-building power of food through The Food That Made Us Tour,” Leon-Lewis said.

Zaira Garcia said being on the road again and meeting immigrants and their families is a powerful perspective.

“We’re coming up on a decade of hosting this, and we’re really out here celebrating the many contributions that immigrants make to our country,” Garcia said. “Whether that’s through culture, through food, through music – you can really look in so many directions to see the value of immigrants and immigration to the United States.”