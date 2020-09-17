Homicide investigation after woman's death at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park

A woman died at Seattle's Cal Anderson park late Wednesday and her death is being investigated as a homicide.
Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson said the woman died following a domestic violence incident.
The suspect then barricaded himself at a building in the Capitol Hill park, prompting a standoff. Negotiators were brought to the scene to help apprehend the suspect.
The public is urged to avoid the area while police and SWAT are on the scene.
Seattle's Cal Anderson Park, which was part of the CHOP zone, was cleared out this summer after police and the parks department did a sweep of the area.