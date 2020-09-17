Homicide investigation after woman's death at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park

A suspect was barricaded at the Capitol Hill park after a woman was found dead. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

A woman died at Seattle's Cal Anderson park late Wednesday and her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Seattle Police Detective Mark Jamieson said the woman died following a domestic violence incident.

The suspect then barricaded himself at a building in the Capitol Hill park, prompting a standoff. Negotiators were brought to the scene to help apprehend the suspect.

The public is urged to avoid the area while police and SWAT are on the scene.

