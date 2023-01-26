Family anxious for answers as homicide investigation into 16-year-old girl's death continues

There is a memorial at the site where Keyaleas Brewer was first found nearly four months ago. Family and friends want to make sure she is not forgotten.

SEATTLE — The family of a 16-year-old girl is still anxious for answers nearly four months after she was found dead along State Route 509 in Seattle.

The investigation into Keyaleas Brewer’s death began 111 days ago. Since then, there have been no arrests and lots of questions.

Parris SanJose, Brewer’s cousin, shared video of balloons being released the day before the funeral. It is just one of the ways family and friends have been honoring the Brewer’s memory.

Her family says she turned 16-years-old on Oct. 4, then three days later the tragic discovery was made. The King County Sheriff's Office says her body was found on the side of State Route 509 around 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 7.

Soon after, Major Crimes detectives put out a post requesting dashcam video from anyone who happened to be driving southbound in the early morning hours on that day, between the First Avenue Bridge and 112th Street exit.

Last week, the King County Medical Examiner's Office said Brewer died from asphyxiation due to strangulation.

Today, the message from her family is, “we do not want this story to go silent," according to SanJose.

At the site where Brewer was first found nearly four months ago, a memorial is standing strong thanks to family and friends who want to make sure Keyaleas Brewer is not forgotten.

A King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said on Thursday that detectives are still investigating, and there are no updates at this time.

