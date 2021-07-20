Homeless encampment near I-90 in Seattle to be removed following string of rock-throwing incidents

After police arrested a person suspected of damaging at least three more vehicles on I-90, WSDOT says it will clear two encampments that pose safety risks.

SEATTLE — A homeless encampment deemed a "safety risk" will be removed following more debris and rock throwing that damaged vehicles traveling along I-90 in Seattle.

"The debris and rock throwing in proximity to specific encampments off of I-90 and I-15 is a public safety threat that we take very seriously and must be addressed immediately," a statement from the Washington State Department of Transportation reads.

After surveying the site with the Washington State Patrol, it was determined the encampment at the Benvenuto Viewpoint and another adjacent location to the westbound I-90 off-ramp to Rainier Avenue "must be removed." The encampments will be cleared July 22 -- faster than the typical 72-hour notice due to the need to "act quickly."

The City of Seattle will assist with debris removal, provide outreach to the people living in the encampments, and offer storage of personal items.

Once removed, the state will work to modify the site to discourage anyone from occupying it.

The plan to clear the area followed another rock/debris throwing incident just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to Trooper Chase Van Cleave, a total of seven vehicles were reportedly struck on westbound I-90 near Rainier Avenue. Two of the drivers chased the suspect.

One of the victim drivers eventually pointed out where the suspect went and troopers took that 31-year-old man into custody.

As of Tuesday afternoon, there have been 208 similar incidents in King County this year. Five arrests have been made.