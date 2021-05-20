Holland America to resume Seattle to Alaska cruises July 2021

Guests and crew members must be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and must have proof of vaccination.

SEATTLE — Holland America announced it will resume roundtrip cruises from Seattle to Alaska in July.

The cruise line made the decision following recent CDC guidance and the passage of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act in the House and Senate. The act still must be signed into law by President Biden. The law allows cruise ships to travel between Alaska and Washington state.

The company is beginning the return-to-cruising preparation process immediately. The cruise line is still waiting for approval of cruise plans under the Passenger Vessel Services Act and final instructions from the CDC, according to the release.

The cruise line will offer ten Saturday departures between July 24 and Oct. 2.

Guests must be vaccinated against COVID-19 at least 14 days prior to the beginning of the cruise and must have proof of vaccination. Crew members are also required to be vaccinated aboard ships in accordance with CDC guidelines.

The cruise line will offer in-door dining as well as live entertainment.