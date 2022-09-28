Hilaree Nelson’s body recovered after fall from Mount Manaslu in Nepal

Hilaree Nelson was skiing down Mount Manaslu with her partner when she reportedly fell off the mountain. Her body was recovered Wednesday.

SEATTLE — The body of a famed extreme skier who grew up in Seattle was recovered Wednesday and transported to Nepal's capital. Hilaree Nelson, 49, went missing this week after falling from the world’s eighth-highest mountain.

Nelson was skiing down from the 8,163-meter (26,775-foot) summit of Mount Manaslu with her partner, Jim Morrison, on Monday when she fell off the mountain.

Her body was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Kathmandu where doctors planned to perform an autopsy.

Rescuers searching by helicopter located Nelson's body on Wednesday after failing to find her on Tuesday and Monday, when bad weather hampered their search.

Also on Monday, an avalanche at a lower elevation on the same mountain killed a Nepalese man and injured several other climbers.

Hundreds of climbers and their local guides were attempting to reach the summit during Nepal’s autumn climbing season.

Nelson and Morrison are extreme skiers who reached the summit of Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth highest mountain, in 2018.

According to Nelson’s website, for more than two decades her expedition career has led her to many "firsts" in the world of ski mountaineering.

"She's been through a lot of this stuff and has come out the other side," Jason Martin, the executive director of Bellingham-based American Alpine Institute, told KING 5 Tuesday after Helson went missing. "Yeah, it's not the type of thing you expect to hear, and it's incredibly sad."

Martin said these are the risks their mountaineering community lives with nearly every day.

"Even if you make all the right choices, we have subjective risks and objective risk. Objective is always there, it's a crevasse or weather, what have you. Subjective risks that we bring the desire to summit the mountain,” Martin said.

Martin said he feels for her family. According to Nelson's website, she has two sons.