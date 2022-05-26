No evidence of hazardous materials after large response to Seattle apartment complex for an 'odor'

Firefighters responded to the building near 10th Avenue South and South Jackson Street Thursday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Crews found no evidence of hazardous materials after a large response to a Seattle apartment complex for a reported "odor" Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:15 p.m., Seattle Fire tweeted firefighters were responding to the building near 10th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.

The "odor" was reported on the third floor of a Seattle apartment building.

Crews began leaving the area around 2:30 p.m.

Streets and sidewalks in the area were closed during the response.