No evidence of hazardous materials after large response to Seattle apartment complex for an 'odor'

SEATTLE — Crews found no evidence of hazardous materials after a large response to a Seattle apartment complex for a reported "odor" Thursday afternoon.
Around 1:15 p.m., Seattle Fire tweeted firefighters were responding to the building near 10th Avenue South and South Jackson Street.
The "odor" was reported on the third floor of a Seattle apartment building.
Crews began leaving the area around 2:30 p.m.
Streets and sidewalks in the area were closed during the response.
