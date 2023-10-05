Hardware stores prepare for possible A/C rush ahead of heat wave

Only about half of Washington households use some form of air conditioning, so authorities are urging the public to cool off safely and responsibly.

SEATTLE, Wash. — Temperatures are heating up in Washington. Early next week, forecasters predict Seattle could see its earliest 90-degree day in history.

Now, hardware store employees across Washington are starting to entertain the idea of buying new air conditioning units.

"Last year, portable A/Cs were like a big thing, like a huge thing, and we ran out fast," said Carli Evanson, an employee of Junction True Value Hardware. "We haven’t really sold any yet.”

Nonetheless, the hardware store is starting to see interest pick up and anticipates sales to pick up, too.

"Especially on Monday, I think they’re gonna come in and start buying them," Evanson said. "A lot of apartments don’t have A/C.”

A nationwide survey by the U.S. Energy Information Administration shows that as of 2020, only 53% of households in Washington use some form of air conditioning.

And while you may be tempted to cool off by taking a swim in Washington's lakes, bays, or rivers, officials would like to warn you to think twice: the water temps are still dangerously cold.

"It only takes 15 minutes for someone to get cold water exposure and develop hypothermia to the point where they’re not gonna be able to swim for much longer," said David Cuerpo, a public information officer with the Seattle Fire Department. "They’ll start feeling numb in their hands or their feet, and then the water temperature starts zapping away their own body heat."

Especially if you’re going out boating this weekend, it’s best to do so responsibly.

“If you’re gonna be on a boat or on a jet ski, please don’t consume alcohol," Cuerpo said. "That’s one of the leading causes for collisions outside here as well. If you happen to witness someone who is in the water in distress, do not hesitate to call 911.”

