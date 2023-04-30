Habitat for Humanity effort in Seattle-King County bringing women builders together

Women Build, a program through Habitat for Humanity Seattle-King and Kittitas Counties, is a two-week event to help raise funds for the organization.

SEATTLE — An effort to build new affordable housing in Western Washington is underway.

It brings women from all over the region together to address the affordable housing crisis.

Linda Hoffner, a senior property manager at Wright Runstad, is one of the builders and supporters who will be on site.

Hoffner, former Mrs. Washington America 2020, volunteered with Habitat for Humanity and has remained a supporter of the nonprofit's goals.

There's still time to sign up for the current build in Seattle's South Park neighborhood. Everyone is welcome to attend and volunteer at the site on Saturday, May 6. To sign up, click here.

Women Build kicked off on April 29 and will run through May 13.

Habitat for Humanity SKKC will host it's Beyond the Build Luncheon on Thursday, June 8. It will feature author and Peabody Award-winning broadcaster, Majora Carter.