Growing encampment and city response causes concerns for people near Hubbard Homestead Park

The City said they are monitoring the site and said it is scheduled for a resolution in the coming weeks, pending shelter bed availability.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Some people in Seattle’s Northgate area are concerned about a growing encampment at Hubbard Homestead Park.

Jaynie Black is a property manager in the area who has also been an advocate from the homeless, serving meals to people for years. KING 5 did a story on her efforts to care for the homeless back in 2017.

“Up until about a year ago I was feeding 200 to 300 every week out of the back of my car, which was a hot meal,” said Jaynie Black.

But now that number is less as she said she has had to be more selective with who she feeds and where she goes.

“I'd been able to infiltrate with those people out of trust, but the drugs have gotten so, so bad and rampant there,” said Black. “Their whole mindset has changed. Their demeanor has changed. I think it's between the drugs and the desperation.”

She is a manager of multiple properties near Hubbard Homestead Park in Northgate. She said a growing encampment at the park of about one to two dozen tents prompted her to contact the Seattle Mayor’s Office.

“The woman that I spoke with said, ‘Oh, we're working on that. It'll be gone in two weeks,’” said Black. “Well, it's grown probably by twice the amount of tents there was.”

She is especially concerned due to the kids that use the skatepark, which now has multiple tents right next to it.

“About a month ago there was a naked man in here and there's needles,” said Black.

KING 5 reached out to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s Office, which sent a statement that said:

“The City’s Unified Care Team has been monitoring this site and crews have completed inspections and trash removal. The site has also been prioritized and is scheduled for a resolution in the coming weeks, pending shelter bed availability.”

Black said she had been told by some of the homeless people that shelter availability is an issue. Just this week she bought diapers for a woman with a baby outside a Northgate grocery store who said she was on a waiting list to get into a shelter.

Black said there needs to be a better long-term solution by the city to get to the root of the problem to truly serve these people.

“It's mental health, its drugs, it's alcoholism. It's all of that,” said Black. “They come with a lot on their plate, right? You can't just give them a tiny house and say, here, find your way back into society.”

She hopes the camp will be addressed and hopes the people living in it can be helped.

“They all have families, they have children, they have moms and dads. So, if you get to that level, you can start to bring them in,” said Black.