Green Lake library branch to undergo seismic upgrades

SEATTLE — The Seattle Public Library's Green Lake Branch will be closed from Feb. 1 through early 2024 as it undergoes a seismic retrofit.

A survey by the city's Department of Construction identified the Green Lake Branch, one of three historic Carnegie buildings, as high risk for damage and loss of life during a major earthquake. It was advised the Green Lake branch, University branch and Columbia branch undergo retrofits in the next seven years.

The upgrades to each of the library branches will take about 18 months to complete.

Other major renovations are expected at the Green Lake Branch as well, including a new HVAC system, accessibility improvements and interior modernization. The project is funded by the 2019 Library Levy. The improvements will cost more than $7.5 million.

The Green Lake Branch opened in 1910 and hasn't been renovated since 1999.

“These improvements will help this branch provide ongoing services to people who are in need, both a need of shelter and a need of all the traditional services the library has to offer," said Bennett Barr, communications strategist for Seattle Public Library.

