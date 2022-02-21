Seattle council to discuss future of street dining, could extend free permits until January 2023

A free street permit program that has allowed restaurants to utilize outdoor space is set to expire in May.

SEATTLE — Outdoor dining has delivered some financial relief during the pandemic for restaurants like Hattie's Hat in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood, according to manager Kate Sweeney.

"People are still more comfortable eating outside," Sweeney said.

The outdoor dining option became more feasible in September of 2020 when the Seattle City Council passed an ordinance that amended the Street Use Permit Fee Schedule, authorizing a new free permit for temporary business uses during the COVID-19 recovery. It allowed for "cafes, displays, and vending activities in the right-of-way through Phase 4 of the Governor's Safe Start Plan."

Along Ballard Avenue NW near Vernon Place, streateries now line both sides of the street.

Matt Dillon, manager at Paxti's Pizza, said the street space is paying off.

"We can get seven or eight tables out here," Dillon said.

But the free street permit program will expire in May if the council does not intervene.

"I really hope they do that," Dillon said. "Keeping things like this, it would really help keep those customers, keep that base so that we can keep staying open."

Staying open has been a challenge for restaurants statewide. The Washington Hospitality Association recently released findings that show the restaurant industry's total loss in a full year of the pandemic was more than $5 billion in year-over-year sales. By the association's count, more than 3,000 restaurants in the state have closed in the last two years.

Sweeney credits curbside dining for helping keep the restaurant where she works afloat.

"We wouldn't have been able to keep our business open without it," Sweeney said.