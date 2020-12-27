Fremont arts group asking for public’s input to help reinvent its mission

The Fremont Arts Council puts on the Solstice Parade and maintains the Troll. The group is needing to raise $200,000 to keep going, and wants the public's input.

SEATTLE — Seattle's Fremont neighborhood is known for its quirky festivals, naked bike rides and a troll statue that lives under a bridge. Now, one of Fremont's most active arts group says the pandemic has hit them hard and they're rethinking their future.

Like so many other things, 2020 has meant big changes for the Fremont Solstice Parade. The Fremont Arts Council tried to hold a virtual event this year due to the pandemic, and it brought in a little money, but it was a big blow financially.

"The parade raises the majority of our funding for the year and then we pour back into other events, Luminata which we fund artists," said Maque daVis, one of the council's board members.

The group needs to raise $200,000 to keep going but the council is trying to use this time to reinvent their organization and go back to how they started.

"It started off as a food bank and community support organization in the late '70s and we shifted our focus to putting on the large free events that we're known for," said Henry Peterson, another board member for the organization.

The council is now asking for community feedback and has launched an online survey, and they're also hosting virtual meetings.

"How do we need to address our scope to address racial equity in our work? Who are we supporting? What kind of support do artists need?" said Jenn Charoni.

The council also helps organize volunteers to maintain the Fremont Troll and they want to find a way to raise money and do more with that.

"We're planning on building concrete steps on the sides, and murals on the columns. We see a future of caring for the great old boy," daVis said.

The group has several upcoming virtual meetings to discuss its future, the next one is on Jan. 5. People can also participate in the group's survey by clicking here. The group wants to hear from community members and artists from around King County.