Amtrak, Sound Transit rail services threatened by possible strike

A strike would result in "complete service disruptions" beginning Sept. 16, according to information from Amtrak.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Amtrak train service between Seattle and Portland may be suspended due to a possible freight railroad strike this week.

Sounder commuter rail service between Everett and Lakewood would also be suspended.

The Amtrak Cascades line, which is set to resume in full Monday, Sept. 26 with service up to Vancouver, British Columbia, and Sounder service cannot operate without BNSF Railway and Union Pacific dispatchers. A strike would result in "complete service disruptions" beginning Sept. 16, according to information from Amtrak.

The train tracks that Amtrak and the Sounder trains run on in Washington state and Oregon are primarily owned by BNSF and Union Pacific.

People with Amtrak tickets are being notified of the situation and have the option to change their reservation to another date, according to Amtrak, waive a difference in fare for departures through Oct. 31 or receive a refund.

Sound Transit announced it is working with partners on additional bus service on existing express routes that overlap with Sounder service.

The announcement comes after Amtrak said it was pre-emptively suspending service on the Southwest Chief (Chicago to Los Angeles), the Empire Builder (Chicago to Minneapolis to Spokane to Portland/Seattle), the California Zephyr (Chicago to Denver to San Francisco) and the Los Angeles to San Antonio Train #421 portion of the Texas Eagle routes.

Meanwhile, freight railroads and their unions face a looming strike deadline on Friday to settle their contract dispute.

There are 12 unions representing 115,000 workers that must agree on tentative deals and have their members vote on whether to approve them. So far, nine have agreed to tentative deals while three others are still bargaining.