Fourth of July fireworks display returning to Seattle's Lake Union

Seafair's Fourth of July event will include Lake Union fireworks for the first time in three years.

SEATTLE — For the first time in three years, fireworks will return to Lake Union in Seattle for Seafair's Fourth of July event.

"It's going to be covering the sky from 50 feet, up to two thousand feet pretty much it's going to be going off, again we have straight up shots and a bunch of angle shots," said David Fitzgibbon, the Chief Pyrotechnician with Oregon based Western Display Fireworks, which is bringing the beloved Fourth of July tradition back to life.

"We went from 480 shows down to like 20 that year, literally. It died. But this year everybody's been calling us," said Fitzgibbon.

He and his crew spent the last few days prepping for the 21-minute show. It will include more than 10,000 pounds of fireworks, and dozens of mortars placed on this 50-by-150-foot barge in the middle of the lake, all controlled by a state-of-the-art controller.

"They use this on the Olympics, competition shows, all over the world, this can fire anywhere from one to a million shots all at once," said Fitzgibbon.



Fitzgibbon said the fireworks show is scheduled to start at 10:20 p.m. and should go off with a bang.

"That rush, yeah it's kind of an indescribable feeling, I don't know, it's scary, but also really cool when you're seeing it all go off," said Fitzgibbon.