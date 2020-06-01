SEATTLE — A permitted rally outside Seattle City Hall Sunday brought out several police and counter protesters.

Police warned people on Twitter Sunday morning that there would be a heavy police presence downtown while two separate demonstrations took place.

The permitted rally at city hall was planned by Washington State Three Percent. The group’s website says its members are Patriots who support the constitution. The rally was called United Against Hate. Organizers said it was a chance to show political tolerance in Seattle.

“We do not support a single party. We have had people from multiple parties invited. We do have people here to speak as either Independents, Libertarians or [Republicans]. Green party and Democratic Socialist and the Democratic candidates we’ve reached out to have not responded or have declined,” said Washington State Three Percent leader, Matt Marshall.

But outside, counter protesters viewed the rallying group differently.

“We are of the opinion that they have fascist beliefs, that they are anti-immigrant, that they are anti-LGBT,” said Christian, a counter protester with the group Community and Labor Against Fascism.

Tension around city hall grew at the rally came to an end. Police blocked counter protesters to give rally goers a path to leave.

After the rally, for an hour, counter protesters marched between 4th and 3rd Avenues. Police said rocks were thrown at officers, a police car was vandalized, and four people were arrested.