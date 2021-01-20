UW grad, founder of American Conservative Coalition calls for unity

Benji Backer says he looks forward to working with the Biden administration on issues he says matter most, including climate change.

SEATTLE — A Republican who graduated from the University of Washington and founded the American Conservative Coalition is calling for change and a reboot to politics in the country.

Benji Backer says he looks forward to working with the Biden administration on issues he says matter most. That includes climate change solutions.

Backer founded the coalition after in 2016 after Donald Trump was elected president in order to give Conservatives a voice in environmental matters.

Backer says Conservatives and Liberals should be able to work together on climate change solutions and that the environment should not be a partisan issue.

Having someone in office to embrace climate change is something Backer hopes will bring all parties one step closer in the right direction.

"Unity and healing cannot just be for one side," Backer said. "And the unity has to be extended to the opposite side as well, no matter what the next four years bring us.