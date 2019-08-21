SEATTLE — One year ago, Carmen Best took the oath of office as Seattle's police chief.

Her initial reaction to the anniversary date?

"It's been an exciting year," she said Wednesday morning. "We've made a lot of accomplishments. We've had some challenges. But I think we're persevering just fine."

Her first day was one of swearing-in ceremonies and what many called historic as Best became the first African American to become a permanent police chief in the city.

There was also already talk of the challenges Best would face. The biggest challenge, Seattle Police Officers' Guild President Kevin Stuckey said at the time, was retention.

A year later and Best says recruiting and retention remain one of the biggest issues, despite having support from the mayor's office.

The department has gone so far as to pay for billboard advertisements in other states in an effort to recruit more officers. Hiring bonuses of $15,000 for veteran officers and $7,500 for new recruits are also being offered.

A recent internal survey first reported on by Crosscut depicted "low moral" within the department. Of the 76 officers, detectives and sergeants who responded, 10 said they would refer friends or family to work for the department.

The department has been under a consent decree since 2012, following a federal investigation that found it was allowing racial profiling and unnecessary use of force. Though the department has seen vast improvements, some work remains. In May, the department fell out of compliance on the issue of police accountability - the issue surrounds the city's contract with the police union. It remains in compliance on issues of use of force.

Retired Seattle Police Officer Rich O’Neal recently told KING 5 it was "very valid that there are officers that feel very frustrated."

Best would like to see wider support from public officials, she said.

"We do have the support of the mayor," she said, adding the department got the budget it needed.

"We do need support from other public officials," she continued. "Not just in times of crisis."

Officers, Best said, need to hear that the work they're doing is valued. It's possible to support them while also holding them accountable, she said.

Still, it appears Best is looking forward to year No. 2 as police chief. She said the department will continue to innovate and strengthen relationships with the community.