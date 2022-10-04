First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to visit western Washington this weekend

The first lady will deliver remarks at a finance event for Senator Patty Murray and attend an event that will celebrate children in military families.

SEATTLE — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit western Washington this weekend.

On Friday, Oct. 7 around 4:15 p.m., the first lady will visit Bates Technical College in Tacoma to highlight its workforce development programs. The programs connect current high school and postsecondary students to resources and opportunities.

Biden will attend and deliver remarks at a finance event for Senator Patty Murray in Seattle at noon on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Then, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Biden will be at Seattle's Pacific Science Center to attend a Hidden Helpers Coalition event that will celebrate children in military and veteran caregiving families. Senator Patty Murray, and Secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough will host the event with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project.

The event is a part of the White House's Joining Forces initiative that supports military families, which includes: families of service members and veterans, caregivers and survivors.

Joining Forces was an initiative founded in 2011 with former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Biden will also visit San Francisco, California during this West Coast trip.