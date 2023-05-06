Fire in Seattle's Haller Lake neighborhood damages 2 homes

The fire extensively damaged the back of one home and also damaged the side and deck of a neighboring home. There were no injuries.

SEATTLE — A fire in Seattle's Haller Lake neighborhood damaged two homes Monday afternoon - one extensively.

Neither home had anyone in it, and there were no reported injuries, according to the Seattle Fire Department.

The fires were reported at around 3 p.m. on the 13000 block of Roosevelt Way Northeast. SkyKING video showed the back wall of one home had completely collapsed, and so had one section of the roof. Charred debris was piled up in the backyard.

The side of a neighboring home was also visibly charred, along with one section of a deck.

Seattle fire reported that the blaze was under control by 3:40 p.m. Crews are working to extinguish hot spots in both homes.

Fire officials have become concerned about a prolonged stretch of dry, warm weather, which means increased fire danger for western Washington.

A fire broke out at a Skyway condominium complex Monday afternoon, injuring two people. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As crews were fighting the condo fire, additional units were requested to fight a brush fire that broke out and was related to the original fire.

Last May was the second-warmest on record in Seattle and the area is currently in a six-inch rain deficit. Temperatures are expected to continue trending above normal in June, according to an outlook from The Climate Prediction Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.